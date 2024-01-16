‘Chick-fil-Lationship’ engagement post goes viral for North Carolina couple

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham couple just took their ‘Chick-fil-lationship’ to the next level, according to our partners at WTVD.

Azeem Warthen and Sarah Love spent the last two years working alongside each other at Chick-fil-A on Roxboro Road.

Their proposal of Warthen hiding behind a door at a photo shoot before popping the question has gone viral.

He spoke with WTVD about the moment he knew she was the one.

“So I’m putting fries in a bag, and we kind of get a glance in each other’s eyes, and we pause for a second. I look at her like we always look at everyone in their eyes, and then that special moment to me that I knew, like, I think I should pursue this. I think I should pursue this,” Warthen explained.

Love responded to the proposal with “I do,” instead of “my pleasure.”

The happy couple told WTVD that they plan to tie the knot on a Sunday in September because Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

