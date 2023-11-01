Chick-fil-A is coming to Grier Heights

CHARLOTTE — A Chick-fil-A is coming to Charlotte’s Grier Heights neighborhood.

The fast food chicken restaurant posted a photo to Instagram.

The new location will be in the Wendover Plaza shopping center, which is already home to a Food Lion.

Charlotte City Council approved the plans to expand the strip mall last year.

The developer said the new location will be a relief Chick-fil-A to redirect traffic away from the Cotswold location. That restaurant will reopen as a drive-thru only location.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte City Council approves drive-thru only Chick-fil-A in Cotswold)

Charlotte City Council approves drive-thru only Chick-fil-A in Cotswold





©2023 Cox Media Group