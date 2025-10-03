‘Chicken gate’: Town of Dallas votes to allow backyard hens

DALLAS, N.C. — Dallas residents can now keep chickens in their yards. But with some limits.

The town of Dallas Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to allow residents to keep backyard hens, according to Mayor Hayley Beaty.

The Gaston Gazette reports that residents who own backyard hens will have to pay an annual $50 fee “to ensure compliance and accountability.”

For properties up to half an acre, only seven hens are allowed. Beyond half an acre, a maximum of 14 hens is allowed. Roosters are not allowed because of noise concerns, the Gazette reports.

“Our approach to this is to allow Dallas residents to pursue self-sufficiency and sustainable food resources while protecting the peace, safety and quality of life for all of our citizens. The majority of us thought it was a good opportunity for our Dallas residents,” Beaty said.

She told the Gazette that the town board had taken up the issue in May, calling it “Chicken Gate.”

“This is definitely a new thing,” she said. “The reason we did this, we had a lot of people that are interested. We have a lot of younger generation and younger people coming into town that want the opportunity to support them.”

