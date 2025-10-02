Rabies alert issued in Rowan County after positive tests in kitten and raccoon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Public Health and Animal Enforcement have issued a rabies alert after a kitten in Landis and a raccoon in China Grove tested positive for the virus, leading to human exposure.

These incidents have prompted affected individuals to begin post-exposure vaccinations, highlighting the ongoing risk of rabies in the community and the need for vigilance when interacting with animals.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and is always fatal once symptoms appear.

It is primarily transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, typically via bites or scratches.

While wild animals such as raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes are common carriers, domestic animals can also become infected, especially if they are unvaccinated or exposed to wildlife.

Signs of rabies in domestic animals may include unusual behavior, such as daytime activity in nocturnal animals, aggression, or passivity, as well as physical symptoms like staggering, drooling, or paralysis.

If a pet exhibits any of these symptoms, residents are advised to contact Rowan County Animal Enforcement immediately.

Feeding or approaching wild animals can increase the risk of rabies transmission and encourage wildlife to enter residential areas.

Residents are urged to secure garbage and pet food, keep yards clean, and seal entry points to homes.

If bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal, individuals should wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the incident to Rowan County Animal Enforcement.

Prompt administration of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) can prevent the virus from progressing.

Vaccinating pets is one of the most effective ways to prevent rabies.

The Rowan County Animal Shelter offers rabies vaccinations by appointment for $10.

Residents are encouraged to keep their pets’ vaccinations up-to-date and supervise them when outdoors.

