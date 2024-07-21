Child, Mother killed in drowning accident

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Tragic news out of Caldwell County as officials say a mother and her young child died Saturday night.

Rescue crews along with local EMS officials responded to the area of Brown Mountain Beach Road at the Wilson Creek Gorge around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night for the report of a drowning.

NC Wildlife Officials arrived at the scene to find three victims in the water.

The three victims were rescued from the water but two victims were unconscious when they were rescued.

Officials attempted resuscitative efforts but unfortunately a mother and her one-year-old child were pronounced dead.

Units cleared the scene around 10 p.m.

So far this is no word on the identity of the two victims or what led to this incident.

This story is developing and we will provide updates as we get them in the newsroom.

