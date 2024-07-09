Deputies hope autopsy answers how man died along Caldwell County highway

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A major highway in Caldwell County has reopened after a death investigation closed it for more than two hours Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies said around 7 a.m., a driver spotted a man’s body along Highway 18 south of Lenoir.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the man walking along the roadway overnight.

Deputies are hoping an autopsy will provide more answers into how the man died and whether he was possibly struck by a vehicle.

