GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A child is still in a hospital days after being shot, Gaston County Police said Monday.

On Friday night, a child was taken by family members to Atrium Health Lincolnton.

Investigators said it appears “to be a tragic, unintentional incident in a home involving two juveniles.”

Officers are using this situation to remind people to safely secure firearms.

