NC bill to remove handgun permit requirements clears committee

NORTH CAROLINA — Senate Bill 50, which proposes to allow concealed carry of handguns without a permit in North Carolina, is advancing swiftly through legislative committees.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the bill, which cleared one committee on Tuesday, is scheduled for review by the Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday.

It seeks to eliminate the current requirements for a permit, safety training, and background check and lowers the legal age for concealed carry from 21 to 18.

Sen. Danny Britt, a Lumberton Republican and primary sponsor of the bill, argues that the permit requirement infringes on the rights of responsible gun owners and does not prevent criminals from using guns.

Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed, a Charlotte Democrat, expressed concerns that removing the permit requirement would endanger police officers and increase the risk of officer deaths.

Hattie Gawande, a Raleigh police officer, stated that the current permit requirement helps keep officers and the public safe by allowing intervention when someone dangerous is carrying concealed.

During the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, much of the discussion focused on the current permitting process, which Britt and other Republican sponsors criticized as arbitrary and time-consuming.

Britt highlighted the constitutional right to carry a concealed handgun for protection without the hurdles of obtaining a permit, citing the example of a domestic violence victim needing immediate protection.

Democrats opposed the bill, suggesting that efforts should be directed towards fixing flaws in the current permitting process rather than removing training and background check requirements.

Gun safety advocates and Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead also spoke against the bill, emphasizing the potential risks to public safety.

The bill’s progression is backed by Senate leader Phil Berger, and a similar bill is being considered in the North Carolina House, indicating strong legislative support.

As Senate Bill 50 moves closer to a full chamber vote, it remains a contentious issue with strong opinions on both sides regarding the balance between gun rights and public safety.

