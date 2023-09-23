Children rescued from boat off N.C. Coast during Tropical Storm Ophelia

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people, including three children, from an anchored catamaran on Friday due to Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The catamaran was in danger due to weather conditions caused by Ophelia within Lookout Bright in Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

At the time of the rescue, the Coast Guard reported there were occasional 10-foot swells of water and winds were 35 to 45 mph.

>>THE VIDEO BELOW, POSTED BY THE COAST GUARD, SHOWS THE CONDITIONS AT THE TIME:

Around 7:13 p,m. Friday, the owner of the catamaran called the local Coast Guard to request rescue while the vessel was anchored in Lookout Bright.

Three of the five passengers on the boat were children between the ages of four and ten, all of whom were wearing lifejackets.

All passengers were rescued by 9:30 p.m.

The catamaran was left anchored and will be assessed by local salvage crews after the storm.

There were no reported injuries.

Due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, the Coast Guard encourages the public to:

Stay off the water . The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.

. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories. Evacuate as necessary. If mandatory evacuations are set for an area, the public should evacuate without delay. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm.

If mandatory evacuations are set for an area, the public should evacuate without delay. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm. Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or sustaining damage. Trailer-able boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, lifejackets, and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or sustaining damage. Trailer-able boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, lifejackets, and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress. Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by tropical storms. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by tropical storms. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe. Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the Internet. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

