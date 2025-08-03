Local

Children’s health fair hosted by northeast church

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Today the Northeast Church hosted their free Children’s Health Fair.

The church offered physicals, for adults and children, dental and eye exams, haircuts, school supplies, care packages for moms and access to local resources. These were all designed to help families start the school year healthy and confident.

The event took place at the Northeast Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 827 Tom Hunter Road.

For the church, this was more than just a back-to-school event. This served as an opportunity to uplift local families with care and support.

