Chinese water buffalo captured after roaming east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — An east Charlotte neighborhood had some unorthodox visitors on Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control (ACC) got a call around 4:42 p.m. on Friday for three Chinese water buffalo roaming near Leesburg Road and Hollyhouse Drive in east Charlotte.

Officials say the owner of the buffalo was at the scene with a livestock trailer.

ACC Officer Varga successfully rounded up the water buffalo, but one became spooked and ran out of the livestock trailer.

Four more officers and an Enforcement Supervisor were called to the scene to help corral the remaining buffalo, but after three hours, they were unsuccessful.

Officers continued working the call overnight into Saturday, where they had contained the buffalo to an athletic field at Albermarle Road Elementary School.

At 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, a new shift of ACC officers, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Patrol, and a SWAT team member continued to try and get buffalo back into the trailer.

As the call went on, officers say one of the buffalo was becoming more aggressive, even causing damage to the owner’s truck and charging at the owner’s employee.

ACC says the situation became too dangerous because of the animal’s size and strength, which could cause serious injuries. Later, officers and the owner agreed to have the buffalo euthanized.

CMPD gave the owner of the buffalo a citation; owning a Chinese water buffalo is illegal in the state of North Carolina.

Officers say the situation is still under investigation.

