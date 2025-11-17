Chip production top of mind as NC pitches jobs in Japan, Taiwan

RALEIGH — Projects worth 72,000 jobs and $55 billion in investments are eyeing the state of North Carolina.

And North Carolina leaders are betting big on Asia as they work to attract even more dollars in the coming months.

After a recent trip to Japan and Taiwan, state officials say they’ve strengthened ties with foreign investors — but whether those conversations translate into jobs remains an open question.

