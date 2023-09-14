Chopper 9: Bins fall off armed truck in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Part of Sunset Road had to be shut down after bins fell off an armed truck in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that one lane of Sunset Road near Reames Road was closed due to an “ongoing matter.”

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the area and saw bins that had fallen off of a GardaWorld-armed truck.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to clean up the scene.

It is unclear what the bins contained or what caused them to fall off the truck.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 2 arrested after armored truck spills cash on freeway

2 arrested after armored truck spills cash on freeway (NCD)









©2023 Cox Media Group