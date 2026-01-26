Chopper 9 Skyzoom: Neighbors enjoy snow day as ice melts away

CHARLOTTE — A lot of schools were closed Monday, which made for a perfect day to play in what was left of the ice.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom took a flight around the Charlotte area and caught some of the magical moments.

Some people across our area made the most of what mother nature brought in. You could see colorful coats and sleds dotting a hill in Salisbury, and kids piled on snow tubes to enjoy the slippery conditions.

We captured another driver having some fun by doing donuts on an ATV in Mooresville.

We saw a lot of progress on roads - but snow plows are still out there hard at work as ice and snow still covered many rooftops and streets, especially north of the Queen City.

But flying through Mint Hill and Charlotte we could see how much the sun has melted away.

Bank of America Stadium is still thawing out, with some parts of the field covered in ice Monday afternoon.

And while Interstate 77 in the city looks clear, beware of icy patches on roads as the temperatures drop to bitter cold overnight into Tuesday morning.

