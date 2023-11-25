Christmas market opens for season at Olde Meck Brewing Company

CHARLOTTE — Small Business Saturday has come and gone, putting the Christmas season in full swing.

In southwest Charlotte, the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery Christmas Market opened for the season on Saturday morning.

More than 140 vendors got the chance to help the community finish their holiday shopping and win over a few new customers along the way, all while enjoying festive food and holiday drinks.

Many of the vendors at Saturday’s market opening were local, small businesses. The owner of Studio KMO, Karen O’Leary, said it’s wonderful to see so much support for local businesses.

“It’s so fun to support small businesses; there’s so many here in Charlotte, and you get to see all the creative things people are doing,” O’Leary said.

The market will stay open for the next three weekends.

