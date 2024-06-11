Free outdoor movie series returns to Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Enjoy a free movie under the stars at Camp North End’s Crossroads Cinema series this summer.

The ever-expanding food and retail destination is setting up a jumbo screen with surround sound in the back lot of the historic Ford building (at 400 Camp Road) on Thursday nights from June 6 through Aug. 29.

The schedule is full of iconic movies from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and free retro arcade games will also be set up. The complete schedule is listed below.

Admission is free. Moviegoers can bring lawn chairs or blankets, but outside food and drinks are not permitted.

If there’s bad weather, the movie will be hosted inside the Ford building.

Free parking is available across Camp North End. Organizers recommend parking in the surface lots that are accessible via entrances at 1724 Statesville Ave. and 1801 N. Graham Street.

Movie schedule:

June 6 — “Bring It On”

June 13 — “The Longest Yard”

June 20 — “Dreamgirls”

June 27 — “Charlie’s Angels”

July 4 — “Miss Congeniality”

July 11 — “Gladiator”

July 18 — “Hitch”

July 25 — “Shrek”

Aug. 1 — “Mission Impossible II”

Aug. 8 — “The Princess Diaries”

Aug. 15 — “Napoleon Dynamite”

Aug. 22 — “Legally Blonde”

Aug. 29 — “Barbershop”

