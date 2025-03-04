City of Charlotte breaks ground on new fire station

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is breaking ground on a new fire station Tuesday.

The future site for Firehouse 11 will be on West 28th Street in north Charlotte.

Officials with the Charlotte Fire Department said they expect it to be a two-story, four-bay firehouse.

The 17,160-square-foot building will be equipped with the latest advancements in firefighter safety, technology, and environmental sustainability, officials said.

Charlotte Fire hopes it will help with the growing need for residents across the metro.

