‘From ashes to beauty’: Community rallies around family after house fire

CHARLOTTE — The Kinchens’ east Charlotte home was heavily damaged in a fire earlier this month, and the community jumped in to help the family find a new place to live.

“It feels amazing,” said Lisa Kenchen.

Kinchen said on Friday she was happy to prep the first dinner in their new rental home.

The family of seven doesn’t have much furniture because it was ruined when their house caught fire nearly three weeks ago.

Their kitchen, where so many memories were made, was destroyed.

“The first two weeks were probably the hardest,” Kinchen said. “Staying in hotels and eating out every day was different for us.”

Since Channel 9 shared their story, they said donations started to roll in, which allowed them to rent the home.

Kinchen said it will allow the family to focus on the health of her husband, who is still in need of a heart transplant.

“It just takes the load off and gives me a relief,” she said.

The Kinchens are grateful for the community that has helped the family through the difficult times.

“We went from beauty to ashes, but we’re going from ashes to beauty again,” she said.

The Kinchens said they would rent the house for the next year.

They don’t know if their old home is beyond repair.





