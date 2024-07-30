City of Charlotte to charge for parking in Uptown, South End until 10 p.m.

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte will start charging for street parking until 10 p.m. in South End and Uptown.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation made the announcement Tuesday on social media, saying that signage will be going up starting on Aug. 1.

Starting on Sept. 3, you’ll have to pay for any non-private street parking spaces until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Up until this change, parking was free after 6 p.m.

The city says it hopes to “improve parking turnover during peak hours, manage long-term parking needs, and enhance public safety by ensuring compliance with parking regulations.”

It costs $1.50 per hour, and you’ve got a maximum of two hours in a spot. You can pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, or by calling 1-877-727-5730.

