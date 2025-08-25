City of Charlotte to give out free air conditioning units

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation are working together to provide free air conditioning units to residents at or below 60% of the Area Median Income.

Air conditioning units will be distributed on Thursday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Eastway Recreation Center on Eastway Park Drive and Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center on Tuckaseegee Road. Eligible residents must register online and present a valid photo ID at pickup.

Applicants are required to provide their address, home ownership status, and type of residence during registration. This information will help the city understand community cooling needs and plan future programs.

No other information is needed.

Register here.

