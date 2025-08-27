City of Charlotte seeking public input on next police chief

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte wants the public’s input on the desired qualities and priorities for the next Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief.

The city released a survey on Monday.

Current CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings announced his retirement back in May.

The survey aims to engage residents in the selection process by asking them what characteristics they value in a police chief and what issues they believe should be prioritized.

You can acess the survey by clicking here. It will close on Sept. 5th.

