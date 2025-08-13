From CMPD to CMSPD: District names new police chief

CHARLOTTE — Jonathan Thomas was named the new chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Department at a CMS school board meeting Tuesday evening.

The former CMPD major retired from the city department this summer.

The district says Thomas will be sworn in next week.

He will replace former CMSPD Chief Lisa Mangum, who retired at the end of last school year. Mangum worked with CMSPD since 2014. She served as chief for the last seven years.

