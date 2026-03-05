Local

City to consider $25M for ‘critical needs’ at Bojangles, Ovens

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is expected to consider spending $25 million toward repairs at Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.

Administrators call the repairs critical, our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The money would go toward heating, ventilation and air conditioning system improvements.

There have been at least three roof leaks that impacted events at the coliseum in the last two weeks.

