USA Curling Nationals suspended at Bojangles Coliseum due to roof leak

CHARLOTTE — Another roof leak was reported at the Bojangles Coliseum, which is impacting the sport of curling.

USA Curling is currently hosting its nationals in Charlotte at the coliseum.

All daytime competition on Thursday has been suspended, because of the roof leak, an official with USA Curling said.

“There is a chance that the evening draw will still be played, but we are currently operating at the mercy of the leaky roof with our ice technicians hard at work trying to mitigate any damage to the playing field,” the official said.

USA Curling said it prepared for this possibility by covering all sheets with ice but work still needed to be done to get things ready for competition.

This is the second roof leak at Bojangles Coliseum in about a week.

Last week’s Charlotte Checkers game had to be postponed because water leaked onto the ice.

