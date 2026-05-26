City Council looking at long-term leases for sports facility at Eastland Yards

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council could also lock in the future of Eastland Yards during a meeting Tuesday night.

The council is looking at long-term leases for the proposed amateur sports facility planned at the east Charlotte park.

Plans call for six outdoor fields for soccer, and 10 indoor courts for basketball, volleyball, and competitive cheerleading.

The city said earlier this year that there is a large demand for youth sports facilities in the area.

This development will be an anchor project for the former Eastland Mall site.

City council votes on the leases Tuesday night. We’ll update this article when more information is available from the meeting.

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