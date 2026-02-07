City council member hosts town hall to discuss issues facing Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — At-large Charlotte City Council member Lawana Mayfield invited supporters to a town hall Saturday morning to talk about key topics facing the city.

During the event at Hilcrest Baptist Church, Mayfield discussed the community area plan, safety initiatives and gave updates on area infrastructure projects.

She says this kind of community engagement is crucial to making sure people’s concerns are addressed.

“Not just for them to understand what’s going on, for them to ask us the questions they need to ask, and for us, city along with staff, to take this information back and implement into our community area plan,” said Mayfield.

The town hall also included representatives from several departments including police, parks and recreation, and transportation.

