City Council Member Tariq Bokhari to take on role with Trump administration

CHARLOTTE — After four terms with Charlotte City Council, Tariq Bokhari is stepping down from his role in local government.

He’ll take on a new role with the Trump administration as Deputy Administrator for the Federal Transit Administration.

The District 6 Representative told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno he’s still finalizing his departure plans. No formal notice has been issued yet but while he’s leaving his city role, his next role will have just as much influence over the Queen City’s future.

As Deputy Administrator for the FTA, he’ll be in the number two position at an agency responsible for deciding whether Charlotte gets federal funding for future transit projects.

Right now, city council is trying to convince the general assembly to allow a sales tax increase referendum to fund a multi-billion transportation package aimed at building new rail, bus, and road projects.

At times, Councilman Bokhari has been critical and skeptical of the plans.

But Mayor Vi Lyles told Channel 9 she believes Bokhari’s new position will benefit Charlotte in the long run.

“I believe everything helps the transit plan. Mobility is what we are going to do and I think he’s going to be a part of this. He has helped us be more consistent in what we are doing and make some steps forward,” Lyles said.

Charlotte City Council will appoint Tariq’s replacement. It has to be a Republican living in District 6.

One of the key people to watch for this role is Krista Bokhari, Tariq’s wife, Channel 9′s Joe Bruno reported Tuesday night. However, Mayor Lyles declined to make an endorsement Wednesday.

