City Council to vote on funding next phase of Red Line, connecting Charlotte and Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will vote at a meeting on Monday on whether it will spend tens of millions of dollars to design a commuter rail from Uptown to Lake Norman.

Leaders with the city council will consider spending $37.9 million on the proposed Red Line contract. City council leaders said this will advance the design to the 30% phase.

The project will include public involvement for station planning and utility and vehicle coordination, officials said.

Officials said the 30% design phase will wrap up by the end of next year.

The PAVE Act, passed by Mecklenburg County voters last year, requires that the Red Line be the first rail project.

