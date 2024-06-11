City council to vote on investing in proposed youth mental health facility

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council may invest millions to help kids experiencing a mental health crisis.

In two weeks, council members will consider providing $2.5 million to the Katie Blessing Center.

The Katie Blessing Center is a proposed 72-bed youth mental health facility that could be housed in east Charlotte.

The city said the project is estimated to cost more than $62 million.

To date, more than $41 million has been committed.

