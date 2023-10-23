City Council to vote on proposed social district in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s first social district could finally get a long-awaited stamp of approval.

Plaza Midwood was the first neighborhood to go through the 15-step process to make this happen.

The city is expected to give it the green light on Monday.

In an effort to promote business growth, social districts allow people to take a to-go drink from their favorite bars and restaurants.

People who live in the district can only walk around with drinks from an ABC establishment authorized to serve alcohol.

Outside beverages will not be permitted, and law enforcement will be patrolling the area.

A special metal cup will have to be used in each district.

A proposal for Plaza Midwood’s social district lays out a 60-acre area that stretches over one mile from the Salvation Army on the west side to Morningside Drive on the east side.

The Plaza Midwood Merchants Association said they hope to have this accomplished by the end of the year. However, they are holding off on ordering the metal cups until after this evening’s vote.

South End, NoDa, and Ballantyne are also pushing for social districts.

