The ins and outs of Plaza Midwood’s proposed social district

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will decide on Monday if it’s time for the city’s first social district.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno took viewers’ questions to city leaders and learned the ins and outs of the proposed social district in Plaza Midwood. All restaurants will have to use the same cup provided by the establishment, and people can’t bring their own metal cup to drink, Bruno learned.

People who live in the district can only walk around with drinks from an ABC establishment authorized to serve alcohol. Outside beverages are not permitted. There will be law enforcement patrolling the area.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council will decide whether to allow Plaza Midwood to become the city's first social district. I was asked the following questions and posed them to the city. Posting them all here:



1. Can restaurants buy any kind of reusable metal cup?

The cups can be used as to-go cups in the social district and will be reusable.

Bruno also learned that state law limits the number of beverages that can be sold to an individual within the district.

Proposed Plaza Midwood social district We are less than two weeks away from a final vote on a social district in Plaza Midwood. Social districts are designated areas where people are allowed to drink in public.

Final vote scheduled for proposed Plaza Midwood social district

