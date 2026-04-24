City Council to vote on sidewalk improvement projects totaling $5 million

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on two sidewalk improvement projects that could total up to $5 million.

One project would build a shared use path, sidewalk, and a pedestrian hybrid beacon on Harrisburg Road from Ponderosa Pine Lane to Sam Dee Road.

The project would cost about $3.9 million.

City Council will also vote on a $1.5 million project to improve .16 miles of Sharon Road near Eastburn Road. These plans call for a wider sidewalk and a new turn lane on Eastburn.

Both projects are expected to be completed in 2027.

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