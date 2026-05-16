City extends Gateway Station deal, but 2030 Amtrak move remains uncertain

CHARLOTTE — The city is moving forward with Gateway Station’s private development team. But there’s still little sign of progress on the uptown project that is proposed as a mixed-use development anchored by a new Amtrak station and transit hub.

The Spectrum Cos. and Republic Land Development formed the Charlotte Gateway Partners alliance in 2020, when state and local government selected them as master developers.

Deputy City Manager Alyson Craig told CBJ this week that city government and Charlotte Gateway Partners “have mutually agreed that we want to extend (the partnership) and we are working on the details right now.”

That doesn’t mean there’s movement forward on any aspect of the development of the 20-acre site in a corridor bisected by West Trade and South Graham streets and bracketed by Third and Fifth streets.

In fact, a shift in governance of Charlotte’s transit operations appears to have tabled the development again.

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