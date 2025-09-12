City kicks off Welcoming Week with naturalization ceremony and celebration

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte will host its official Welcoming Week launch event on Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center to celebrate belonging and connection.

Welcoming Week is an annual initiative that brings together new Americans and long-term residents to build strong communities. From Sept. 12–21, Charlotte will join cities across the country in recognizing the contributions of immigrants and creating opportunities for neighbors to come together.

Charlotte was the first city in the Southeast to earn the Welcoming America Certified Welcoming designation, highlighting its ongoing commitment to strengthening connections and community.

The city says the kickoff event will begin with a naturalization ceremony honoring new U.S. citizens. Following the ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to meet community partners, view cultural artwork, and sample foods from around the world, with experiences led by the Cambodian Legacy Project.

This event is free and open to the public. To register, visit the 2025 Welcoming Week Registration page.

VIDEO: ‘American dream’: 20 people celebrate naturalization, citizenship on Independence Day

‘American dream’: 20 people celebrate naturalization, citizenship on Independence Day

©2025 Cox Media Group