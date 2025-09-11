Full Bloom Film Festival celebrates 10 years in downtown Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Full Bloom Film Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a lineup of over 40 independent films this weekend in downtown Statesville.

The festival, hosted by the Iredell Arts Council, will feature a diverse array of narrative features, shorts, documentaries, and animations, along with filmmaker panels and special programs, bringing together filmmakers and audiences from around the world.

“This Full Bloom Film Festival is not only a celebration of bold storytelling, it’s also a celebration of Statesville,” Cindy Sutton, executive director of the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a release.

The Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau is the title sponsor of the festival, providing essential support to make the event possible.

Cindy Sutton emphasized the unique opportunity the festival provides for the community to engage with filmmakers and their work, highlighting the pride felt throughout the city during the event.

The festival venues are located in historic Downtown Statesville, adding to the charm and appeal of the event.

To learn more about the festival and purchase tickets, visit the Full Bloom Film Festival website.

