City leaders address safety measures for Charlotte transportation system

CHARLOTTE — Mayor Vi Lyles and other leaders held a press conference to address new safety measures for the Charlotte transportation system Friday morning.

This comes in response to the deadly attack on Iryna Zarutska on the CATS light rail.

Also Friday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police said in a letter that it plans to ask federal, state, and city leaders to authorize the National Guard to respond to violent crime in Charlotte.

Channel 9 asked the mayor for comment on those demands.

“I believe in Charlotte, first and foremost,” Lyles said. “I believe that we have the ability in this community, the number of people that are engaged now to make this a safer city, is from every part of our community.”

Channel 9’s Eli Brand was at the news conference in east Charlotte where they talked about the changes transit riders will see immediately.

Following the recent council vote to expand the jurisdiction of CATS’ security provider to include the entirety of the Rail Trail, leaders explained how they plan to add new security vehicles, including bikes and UTVs, to be able to get up and down the Blue Line more effectively.

Lyles also said she will be proposing a new policy at the next MTC meeting that will make fare enforcement more of a priority on the trains. She did not provide any details about what that will look like.

Davidson’s Mayor Rusty Knox said more proposals will be coming in the next few weeks.

Lyles touched on why it is so important for her to make these safety changes.

“I have lived in this city since I was in college, and I understand what it means to be safe,” she said. “I want my grandchildren to grow up and be a part of this city, which means we have to change to make that possible for them and the next generation.”

