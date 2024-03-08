City leaders approve downtown social district in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton city leaders have approved a plan that could bring a social district to the area.

On Thursday night, the city council approved the proposal on a tie-breaking 4 to 3 vote.

The social district would take up roughly four blocks off East Main Street.

It would allow residents to walk around in public while drinking alcohol.

Charlotte launched its own social district in Plaza Midwood last weekend.

Other Charlotte neighborhoods, including NoDa, Ballantyne, and the South End, are also pushing for one.

