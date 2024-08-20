City leaders approve sterilization of 200 deer in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. — City leaders in Tega Cay have approved the sterilization of 200 deer to reduce the overpopulation of the animals in the area.

The city unanimously approved the decision during a council meeting Monday night.

According to documents, the council authorized an organization called White Buffalo to submit the necessary documents and permits to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources in the city.

White Buffalo would then perform the sterilization of up to 200 deer.

This process is expected to begin in late October or early November.

The city said the step will then be to discuss culling again at a meeting in September.

VIDEO: Tega Cay residents split on sharpshooters to manage deer population

