City leaders, CATS drivers discuss safety changes after driver hit by stray bullet

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) driver who was hit by a stray bullet on his route more than a week ago is back home and expected to be okay.

On Sunday, CATS operators and members gathered to give thanks and pray for his speedy recovery.

Channel 9 brought you the story on Friday, December 22, when the driver was hit in the neck by a stray bullet in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood.

In response to that shooting, both CATS drivers and city officials met to discuss possible safety improvements at a prayer meeting at the Throne of Grace Church off Albemarle Road.

Councilwoman Lawana Mayfield shared her ideas for more streamlined communication between drivers and management when any situation happens.

“Who is called first when there is an incident, it should be 911,” Mayfield said, “Then from there, the management company of cats should be contacted. But that should not be the first call and sit on hold and wait for someone to respond to them.”

