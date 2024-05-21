City leaders host EV Ride and Drive event

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is showing off some of the state’s electric fleet.

City leaders held an EV Ride and Drive event to highlight public and private partnerships aimed at eliminating carbon emissions.

The event featured electric vehicles from cities and car companies across North Carolina.

One of the vehicles featured was an electric school bus.

“Just imagine a whole fleet of electric school buses taking their kids to school in a way that contributes to a healthier environment,” said Sarah Hazel, Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer.

The city said its goal is to switch its fleet to zero-carbon sources by 2030.

