City leaders plant pinwheels to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

CHARLOTTE — Pinwheels will be displayed across public spaces in Mecklenburg County throughout April to mark Child Abuse Prevention Month.

City leaders and advocates launched the month‑long effort by planting pinwheels outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

The event comes after several high‑profile child abuse cases, including the death of 6‑year‑old Dominique Moody, who police say was severely abused by her aunt.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Estella Patterson said cases like Dominique’s deeply affect investigators and the community.

Anyone needing support can contact the Safe Alliance Greater Charlotte Hope Line at 980‑771‑HOPE.

VIDEO: Mother of murdered 6-year-old seeks justice, blames system failure in abuse case

Mother of murdered 6-year-old seeks justice, blames system failure in abuse case

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