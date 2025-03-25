City leaders review proposals to cut down on crime in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — City leaders are looking to improve safety in the Charlotte area. Monday night, they reviewed nine proposals to cut down on crime, which included calling on the youth for help.

This comes after months of presentations on the state of public safety and the root cause of crime.

The proposals included adding more police officers, investing in community efforts, and lobbying the state legislature for support.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with Children’s Alliance, an organization that works to identify solutions for at-risk children.

They said that in order to enlist help from the youth, certain programs and centers will be needed.

There was also a push to speak with state leaders about the option of bringing back a local juvenile detention center to Charlotte, something the organization said is needed.

“Connected with their families and keeping them help connected with the folks that are trying to plan for them so that when they are released, we’re releasing them to programming that’s really going to help,” said Frank Crawford, the advocacy coordinator for Children’s Alliance.

The city, however, is reporting that overall crime has decreased 11% so far in 2025, with violent crime down 19%.

