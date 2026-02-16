City leaders weigh options after NoDa vending pilot program expires

CHARLOTTE — Starting Monday, vendors who set up along the sidewalks in NoDa without permission could face fines of up to $500.

The city’s six-month vending pilot program has officially expired. Charlotte City Council created the program last summer after labeling NoDa a congested business district. It required vendors to get permits to operate.

City leaders say the pilot program for permitted vending didn’t fully solve congestion and safety issues in the neighborhood.

While not everyone agrees, supporters of the program say sidewalks were becoming impassable and unfair competition was growing.

For vendors, like Jameson Hill, it’s their livelihood.

“It’s just commerce,” Hill said. “This is my job, just like somebody else has their job.”

Now, city leaders are discussing a ban that could stretch across Charlotte. They’re considering whether to create a stronger permitting process across the city or allow other neighborhoods to seek similar restrictions.

The city is hosting a public input session Tuesday, and the safety committee will review possible changes in early March. Any proposal would still need a full council vote.

