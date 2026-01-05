NoDa street vending pilot program to end

CHARLOTTE — Street vending will come to an end in NoDa next month.
The Charlotte City Council is not extending its pilot program, which allows street vendors to apply for a permit and be allowed to sell in NoDa.
The city said the sidewalks are too small for street vending
Officials also said street vendors are often competing with brick-and-mortar businesses.
City councilmembers may pursue a citywide ban on street vending later this year.
VIDEO: Illegal food vendors in Uptown and South End lead to safety concerns
©2026 Cox Media Group