City of Monroe lifts boil water notice for all customers

MONROE, N.C. — The city of Monroe lifted the boil water notice for all customers Friday afternoon after final testing confirmed the water system is safe.

The notice, initially issued Wednesday night, was a precautionary measure following the detection of E. coli in a section of the west zone, affecting just nine customers.

“This has been a challenging situation for our community and our businesses,” Monroe City Manager Mark Watson said.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was involved in directing the initial notice and required a systemwide alert despite the city of Monroe’s confidence that the east zone was unaffected.

Working with state officials, Monroe was able to reopen the east zone on Thursday, which removed the boil notice for roughly two-thirds of customers.

Final testing for the west zone has now been completed, allowing all customers to return to normal water use.

Monroe Water customers may now resume using water for drinking, cooking, and all other purposes without boiling.

VIDEO: Boil water notice lifted for majority of Monroe after E. coli contamination

Boil water notice lifted for majority of Monroe after E. coli contamination

©2025 Cox Media Group