The City of Morganton adds multiple electrical vehicle charging stations

MORGANTON — Drivers with electric vehicles in The City of Morganton now have additional places to charge their cars.

Several charging stations were installed in multiple parks in the city.

“This is an investment that we foresee will be a growing need in our community,” City Manager Sally Sandy said. “We want to make Morganton a place where many can come to stay and visit and having these electric vehicle charging stations will help make that happen.”

A slow-charging EV Level 2 station was placed at Catawba Meadows and the soccer complex. One DC fast charging station was also added at Martha’s Park and the city plans to add another one at a different location.

“The City wants to provide these charging stations for residents and visitors,” Special Projects Manager Rob Winkler said. “These locations are visited frequently by the community and will be a great place to utilize them.”

The addition of the stations was funded by a North Carolina Volkswagen Settlement grant.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Auto Show highlights electric vehicles)

Charlotte Auto Show highlights electric vehicles

©2023 Cox Media Group