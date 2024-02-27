Local

City OKs $4.7M contract to add to Cross Charlotte Trail

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a $4.7 million contract Monday night to build another segment of the Cross Charlotte Trail.

The addition will be 1.38 miles, in addition to 0.5 miles of connector paths of the Cross Charlotte Trail.

It will stretch from Tryon Street to Orr Road and is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2026.

The Cross Charlotte Trail is expected to one day connect Cabarrus County to South Carolina.

