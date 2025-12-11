City posts $1.2B tourism impact in FY2025, new report shows

CHARLOTTE — For the second year in a row, Charlotte has set a record in tourism.

According to reports from the Charlotte Business Journal, the city saw a $1.2 billion economic impact in the 2025 fiscal year.

The Visitors Authority generated nearly $58 million this year.

Pop Warner Championships will be the next biggest tourist attraction in the city.

The events are expected to fill 20,000 hotel rooms in December, according to the Business Journal.

VIDEO: City councilmember floats idea of using tourism tax revenue for other things

