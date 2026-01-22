City prepares for icy roads and downed trees

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is preparing for the possibility of freezing rain and ice.

Crews with the Charlotte Department of Transportation and the city’s Landscape Management department are focusing on areas which could pose safety risks.

CDOT officials have started pretreating roads, including on bridges, culverts and major thoroughfares.

They will monitor the forecast as conditions change and clear roads in order of priority: Major roadways first then neighborhood streets.

“Our crews started pretreating all roadways, bridges and culverts to get out in front of the event,” said Alfred Oyoyo, CDOT deputy street superintendent. “Once we get into the weekend, we’ll monitor the weather forecast, any precipitation or roadway accumulation, and adjust our response as needed.”

Landscape Management is also preparing for the added danger ice can bring, weighing down trees and increasing the chance of limbs or entire trees coming down.

Crews say response teams are on call and will also clear major roadways first.

They are urging neighbors to do their part in keeping safe.

“It’s really important that if people see a tree down, it might be your first instinct to go and see what’s happening, but you don’t know if there are utility lines involved,” said Laurie Reid, city arborist, Landscape Management. “Leave those trees alone and call someone to deal with it.”

If a road is blocked, it’s important to call 911, Reid said. Crew will look at it and get it cleared.

City officials are asking neighbors to stay off the roads when conditions worsen and to report downed trees or icy roads through the city’s online tools or the mobile app.

