Civilians, not Charlotte police officers, could be responding to your crash

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is getting over a million dollars for new vehicles, but they’re not for police cruisers. They’re for 16 new civilian crash investigators.

You’ll see these new citizen investigators using a mix of hybrid and fully electric vehicles. They’ll be trained to respond to low-level accidents that only involve property damage.

In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Almiya White gets the reason why the police department is enlisting the help of ordinary people.

(WATCH: CMPD orders Palestine supporters to stay off Uptown streets during Monday protest)

CMPD orders Palestine supporters to stay off Uptown streets during Monday protest

©2024 Cox Media Group