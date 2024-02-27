Local

Civilians, not Charlotte police officers, could be responding to your crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is getting over a million dollars for new vehicles, but they’re not for police cruisers. They’re for 16 new civilian crash investigators.

You’ll see these new citizen investigators using a mix of hybrid and fully electric vehicles. They’ll be trained to respond to low-level accidents that only involve property damage.

